MOULTRIE, Ga. – One of the three suspects in an August shooting was picked up earlier this week in Bulloch County and was booked into the Colquitt County jail Tuesday.
Nigel Nykavien Hillie, 21, is charged with felony counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm or knife while trying to commit a crime, armed robbery, possession of arms by convicted felon and probation violation as well as a misdemeanor discharging a firearm near a public highway.
The shooting occurred Aug. 9 around 11 p.m. when Ja’various X’zavier Thomas and three other males were driving toward Valdosta, according to Colquitt County Sheriff’s Investigator Ronald Jordan. The driver of the vehicle stopped it on the roadside of Cannon Road and told Thomas to get out. The driver is reported to have shot Thomas’ left leg with a pistol. Thomas then ran into nearby woods. He reportedly lost his phone as he ran, so he could not contact anyone for help; he instead remained in the woods screaming until he got the attention of a passerby about 1 a.m.
Thomas was initially taken to Colquitt Regional Medical Center and later taken by helicopter to Navicent Health Medical Center in Macon due to complications with his wound, according to reports at the time of the shooting.
Two other suspects, 19-year-old LaShawn Lee and 24-year-old Rakeem Hightower, are still at large, according to Jordan. CCSO has asked anyone with information on their whereabouts to call 911 or 229-616-7430.
