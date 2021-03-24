THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Lambda Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Educational Advancement Foundation Committee (EAF) is hosting “Project Complete” via Zoom at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
The virtual workshop is focused on Bainbridge, Cairo, Camilla, Colquitt County, Pelham, and Thomas County citizens who began two- and four-year institutions and never graduated as well as older adults who never began a higher learning journey, according to a press release from the sorority chapter. EAF’s mission is to promote life-long learning through securing charitable contributions, gifts, and endowed funds to award scholarships, fellowships, and grants.
“As today’s workforce shifts, continuing education is geared towards assisting older workers gain new skillsets that present new personal and professional opportunities,” the press release said. “According to the National Center for Education Statistics, one in 10 college students in the United States is age 40. The sorority understands the importance of supplying potential students with essential information needed to enter the classroom no matter the platform: traditional, online, or hybrid. Trends non-traditional students face such as admissions, financial aid and scholarship and more will be discussed by representatives from two- and four-year colleges in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi.”
Alpha Kappa Alpha’s Educational Advancement Foundation succeeds through the generosity of friends, corporate and community supporters, the release said. Generous contributions make it possible for individuals from all over the world and walks of life to complete a program of study, obtain seed money to transform an idea into a reality, or start or complete a research project. Donations to the Educational Advancement Foundation also support community service organizations and community service projects which target the communities in which Lambda Xi Omega serves, including volunteer programs related to scholarship and academic pursuits.
Lambda Xi Omega encourages the surrounding community to learn more about the chapter’s commitment to life-long learning and Alpha Kappa Alpha target programs. Under the Exemplifying Excellence Through Sustainable Service administration of international president Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, the sorority’s current target programs are HBCU for Life: A Call to Action, #CAP, Women’s Health and Wellness, Economic Legacy, The Arts, and Global Impact.
To attend the “Project Complete” virtual workshop, contact a member of the Lambda Xi Omega Chapter or visit the social media page on Facebook.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated (AKA) is the first African American Greek Sorority, founded in 1908 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. With nearly, 300,000 college trained members, the sorority is bound by sisterhood and service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.