MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Sheriff's Office announced on its Facebook page Friday afternoon the capture of two inmates who escaped from a work detail earlier in the day.
Benjamin Davis Burns and Emanuel Xavier Smith are back in custody, the sheriff's office said.
No details on their capture were released.
---
2:53 p.m. March 27, 2020
MOULTRIE, Ga. – Local authorities have issued a statewide BOLO for two escaped Colquitt County Prison inmates.
Police are currently searching for Benjamin David Burns — born October 22, 1999, 5-foot-6, 130 pounds, a white male with blue eyes and brown hair — and Emanuel Xavier Smith — born February 16, 1987, 5-foot-7, 148 pounds, a black male with brown eyes and black hair.
The pair were last seen at 12:30 p.m. this afternoon and had been assigned at the Colquitt County Roads and Bridges office. Both were last seen wearing blue striped pants and white prison uniforms.
The Department of Corrections, Fugitive Squad and a K-9 unit from Valdosta are currently assisting in the search, with the combined efforts of Mitchell County Prison, Decatur County Prison, Valdosta State Prison, Calhoun State Prison, Autry State Prison, Colquitt County Sheriff’s Department and the Moultrie Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.