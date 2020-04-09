MOULTRIE – Needmore Speedway, located off John Vickers Road in Norman Park, announced the cancellation of this weekend's racing program Wednesday on its website.
"The event scheduled for this weekend April 11th has been cancelled due to the current shelter-in-place order. Please understand that we are doing everything we can to serve our drivers and fans but we must follow the guidelines of our state and federal government," Needmore officials posted to its fans.
Needmore Speedway's schedule also includes programs on April 25 and May 9. No announcement was made about these dates. Officials stated they would continue to update everyone of any changes.
