Action Recommended: Take shelter in place or per instructions
Issued by: Tallahassee - FL, US, National Weather Service,
The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Cook County in south central Georgia... Central Berrien County in south central Georgia... Northwestern Lanier County in south central Georgia... Eastern Colquitt County in south central Georgia... * Until 115 PM EDT. * At 1240 PM EDT, a confirmed tornado was located near Moultrie, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Damaging tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Law enforcement confirmed tornado. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * The tornado will be near... Adel, Sparks and Lenox around 100 PM EDT. Nashville around 115 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Reed Bingham State Park, Cottle, Cook Co A/P, Cool Spring, Staunton, Pineboro, Berrien Co A/P, New Lois, Ellenton and Massee. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To repeat, a tornado is on the ground. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. && TORNADO...OBSERVED; HAIL...1.00IN
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.