MOULTRIE, Ga. — A Valdosta man died on Ga. Hwy. 37 near Ellenton Omega Road in a single-vehicle accident October 24.
Georgia State Patrol released the report of the accident Wednesday, which states that Paul Christenberry of Valdosta perished at the scene.
The State Patrol said Christenberry was driving a 2008 Jeep Wrangler east on Highway 37 about 8:15 p.m. when the vehicle ran off the right side of the roadway and into a ditch. The Jeep overturned and landed on its roof, partially ejecting the driver, the report said.
Christenberry “was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol due to the odor of alcohol within the vehicle and multiple open containers of alcohol in the vehicle,” the GSP report said. “A blood sample was taken.”
The report did not indicate the result of any test upon that sample.
A passenger in the car was examined by Emergency Medical Service, but she was not transported for further medical treatment.
