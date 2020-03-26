MOULTRIE, Ga. — On Wednesday evening, a prayer convoy made a lap around the Colquitt Regional Medical Center to pray for and bless the medical community in the face of the coronavirus.
The Psalm 91 Prayer Convoy event was put together by the Rev. John Eubanks of Friendship Alliance Church and included more than 150 vehicles.
The convoy was meant to recite the Psalm 91 prayer at the hospital, while turning on and flashing their lights on the way there.
The entire lap around the hospital took 20 to 30 minutes to complete because of the sheer volume of cars present, a hospital spokeswoman said.
“We were happy to allow Rev. Eubanks to do this. The turnout was amazing,” said Emily Watson, marketing director of Colquitt Regional.
