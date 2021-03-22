MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Education has communicated with the Colquitt County School System regarding updated guidelines in testing for Spring 2021. For this year only, virtual learners will not be required to come to the school solely to take Georgia Milestones.
“This decision will provide flexibility and prioritize the health and safety of students and staff due to Covid-19 concerns. The Colquitt County School System is making a conscious effort to provide testing opportunities that ensure all students’ safety. All stakeholders in our district and across the state have worked diligently in navigating a path during these different times,” commented Assessment Director Donna Marshall.
School systems are still required to administer the Georgia Milestones. However, the results will not negatively affect students, schools, and the district, including promotion or retention.
Students are encouraged to participate in Georgia Milestones. Information received from the assessment will be used to make instructional decisions in the classrooms. However, if virtual students decline to attend school in-person solely to participate in testing due to health and safety concerns, parents should contact their child’s school to opt out.
Individual schools will communicate testing dates and procedures after Spring Break.
