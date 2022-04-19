EATONTON, Ga. (AP) — A propane explosion and fire that killed a Georgia man last week happened at a rural distillery inside a shipping container, Georgia Insurance and Fire Safety Commissioner’s Office said Monday.
The apparently accidental blast happened Wednesday, the The Telegraph reported. A propane tank blew up at the site of a farming operation about 4 miles (6.4kilometers) northeast of Eatonton, in Putnam County.
The person killed, 74-year-old Charles Roy Embry, operated Embry Farm Services.
Georgia fire officials said in a statement Monday that the explosion caused severe damage to the shipping container.
“The building was a distillery, and investigators believe an explosion occurred due to a propane gas leak,” the statement said.
