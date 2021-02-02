KOKOMO [mdash] Linda Gale Whited, 68, Kokomo, passed away 6:00pm, Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born September 2, 1952 in Moultrie, GA to Melvin and Gladys (Hart) Jarrell. She married Jim Whited on May 30, 1987 and he survives. Linda worked as a marketer for AMC Bowlin…