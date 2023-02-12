Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...West winds up to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...Until 3 PM EST /2 PM CST/ this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Inland areas will have peak wind speeds late this morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&