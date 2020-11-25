The second class of Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program
From left, is Catie Duskin, DO; Hematheja Lanka, DO; and Valerie Sherrer, DO. This is the second consecutive class to record a 100 percent board certification pass rate.

MOULTRIE – Colquitt Regional recently announced that the second graduating class of the Georgia South Family Medicine Residency Program recorded a 100 percent board certification pass rate for the second consecutive year.

Board certification is an additional credential, beyond state licensure, that a physician earns by undergoing a rigorous certification process that includes being a graduate of an accredited residency program, submission of case reports, submission of letters of recommendation from fellow physicians, and a written examination.

“Earning a board certification shows that a physician has undergone additional training in their specialty and is committed to providing the best, most advanced care possible,” said Colquitt Regional President and CEO Jim Matney.

Being a board-certified physician is also an ongoing, lifelong commitment to continuous education, maintaining high standards of medicine, and staying up-to-date with the latest technologies and treatments.
 
Graduates from the second class include: Catie Duskin, DO, who is currently serving as a family medicine physician at Sterling Group Primary Care, Hematheja Lanka, DO, who is working at a family medicine clinic in Pontiac, Illinois, and Valerie Sherrer, DO who is providing care at Professional Medical Associates in Enterprise, Alabama.
 

The first class of graduates in 2019 included: Marco Hur, DO, who is serving as a family medicine physician in New York, Michael Magat, DO, a hospitalist at Colquitt Regional, and Jessica Brumfield Mitchum, DO, who joined the faculty at Georgia South.

“As a residency program, it is our goal to provide the highest level of training to our residents, so it is a huge accomplishment and very rewarding to have a 100 percent pass rate for both of our graduating classes,” said Georgia South Program Director Kirby Smith, DO.

