President

2,632 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

Donald Trump, GOP (i) 2,403,879 - 50 percent

Joe Biden, Dem 2,344,050 - 49 percent

Jo Jorgensen, Lib 58,550 - 1 percent

U.S. Senate Class II

2,631 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent

David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,402,920 - 50 percent

Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,253,244 - 47 percent

Shane Hazel, Lib 109,556 - 2 percent

U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III

2,616 of 2,656 precincts - 98 percent

r-Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,527,929 - 32 percent

r-Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,241,664 - 26 percent

Doug Collins, GOP 957,919 - 20 percent

Deborah Jackson, Dem 309,849 - 7 percent

Matt Lieberman, Dem 130,858 - 3 percent

Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 102,104 - 2 percent

Jamesia James, Dem 89,808 - 2 percent

Derrick Grayson, GOP 50,154 - 1 percent

Joy Slade, Dem 43,767 - 1 percent

Annette Jackson, GOP 42,871 - 1 percent

Kandiss Taylor, GOP 39,418 - 1 percent

A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 35,435 - 1 percent

Brian Slowinski, Lib 33,860 - 1 percent

Richard Winfield, Dem 27,248 - 1 percent

Ed Tarver, Dem 25,147 - 1 percent

Allen Buckley, Ind 17,013 - 0 percent

John Fortuin, Grn 14,230 - 0 percent

Al Bartell, Ind 13,869 - 0 percent

Michael Greene, Ind 12,777 - 0 percent

Valencia Stovall, Ind 12,540 - 0 percent

r-Advances to runoff

U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton

264 of 269 precincts - 98 percent

x-Nikema Williams, Dem 271,213 - 85 percent

Angela Stanton-King, GOP 47,506 - 15 percent

U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs

204 of 204 precincts - 100 percent

x-Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 197,754 - 54 percent

Karen Handel, GOP 168,732 - 46 percent

U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett

127 of 127 precincts - 100 percent

Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 184,260 - 51 percent

Rich McCormick, GOP 175,955 - 49 percent

U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville

166 of 166 precincts - 100 percent

x-Andrew Clyde, GOP 288,629 - 79 percent

Devin Pandy, Dem 76,792 - 21 percent

State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary

78 of 86 precincts - 91 percent

Sonya Halpern, Dem 27,281 - 45 percent

Linda Pritchett, Dem 15,458 - 26 percent

Jo Anna Potts, Dem 9,458 - 16 percent

Zan Fort, Dem 8,008 - 13 percent

