President
2,632 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent
Donald Trump, GOP (i) 2,403,879 - 50 percent
Joe Biden, Dem 2,344,050 - 49 percent
Jo Jorgensen, Lib 58,550 - 1 percent
U.S. Senate Class II
2,631 of 2,656 precincts - 99 percent
David Perdue, GOP (i) 2,402,920 - 50 percent
Jon Ossoff, Dem 2,253,244 - 47 percent
Shane Hazel, Lib 109,556 - 2 percent
U.S. Senate Unexpired Term Class III
2,616 of 2,656 precincts - 98 percent
r-Raphael Warnock, Dem 1,527,929 - 32 percent
r-Kelly Loeffler, GOP (i) 1,241,664 - 26 percent
Doug Collins, GOP 957,919 - 20 percent
Deborah Jackson, Dem 309,849 - 7 percent
Matt Lieberman, Dem 130,858 - 3 percent
Tamara Johnson-Shealey, Dem 102,104 - 2 percent
Jamesia James, Dem 89,808 - 2 percent
Derrick Grayson, GOP 50,154 - 1 percent
Joy Slade, Dem 43,767 - 1 percent
Annette Jackson, GOP 42,871 - 1 percent
Kandiss Taylor, GOP 39,418 - 1 percent
A. Wayne Johnson, GOP 35,435 - 1 percent
Brian Slowinski, Lib 33,860 - 1 percent
Richard Winfield, Dem 27,248 - 1 percent
Ed Tarver, Dem 25,147 - 1 percent
Allen Buckley, Ind 17,013 - 0 percent
John Fortuin, Grn 14,230 - 0 percent
Al Bartell, Ind 13,869 - 0 percent
Michael Greene, Ind 12,777 - 0 percent
Valencia Stovall, Ind 12,540 - 0 percent
r-Advances to runoff
U.S. House District 5 Atlanta, Fulton
264 of 269 precincts - 98 percent
x-Nikema Williams, Dem 271,213 - 85 percent
Angela Stanton-King, GOP 47,506 - 15 percent
U.S. House District 6 North Atlanta suburbs
204 of 204 precincts - 100 percent
x-Lucy McBath, Dem (i) 197,754 - 54 percent
Karen Handel, GOP 168,732 - 46 percent
U.S. House District 7 NE Atlanta subs/Gwinnett
127 of 127 precincts - 100 percent
Carolyn Bourdeaux, Dem 184,260 - 51 percent
Rich McCormick, GOP 175,955 - 49 percent
U.S. House District 9 Northeast, Gainesville
166 of 166 precincts - 100 percent
x-Andrew Clyde, GOP 288,629 - 79 percent
Devin Pandy, Dem 76,792 - 21 percent
State Senate District 39 Dem - Special Primary
78 of 86 precincts - 91 percent
Sonya Halpern, Dem 27,281 - 45 percent
Linda Pritchett, Dem 15,458 - 26 percent
Jo Anna Potts, Dem 9,458 - 16 percent
Zan Fort, Dem 8,008 - 13 percent
