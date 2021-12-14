PHENIX CITY, Ala. (AP) — A search for a missing 5-year-old girl last seen alive in Georgia has ended with the discovery of her body in Alabama, authorities said.
Kamarie Holland was found dead in the east Alabama town of Phenix City, a district attorney told WRBL-TV.
A suspect is in custody in the Russell County Jail and is facing capital murder charges, Russell County District Attorney Kenneth Davis said Tuesday.
Kamarie went missing early Monday morning. She was last seen in nearby Columbus, Georgia, just across the state line from Phenix City.
More details were expected to be released later Tuesday.
