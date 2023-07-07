ATLANTA – U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has been kicked out of the conservative House Freedom Caucus after voting to raise the nation’s debt limit and making disparaging remarks about a fellow House Republican, The Daily Beast and other Washington, D.C.-based media outlets reported.
Greene, R-Rome, has aligned herself in recent months with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who was opposed by many Freedom Caucus members last winter in his successful bid to become speaker after Republicans captured control of the House.
Her alliance with McCarthy continued into last month, when she voted in favor of raising the debt limit after McCarthy negotiated a compromise agreement with President Joe Biden to prevent the U.S. from going into default.
Also last month, Greene was involved in a well publicized spat with Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., a prominent member of the House Freedom Caucus and one-time ally. At one point, Greene called Boebert a “little bitch” to her face, according to The Daily Beast.
Greene appeared unfazed by the action of the Freedom Caucus.
“In Congress, I serve Northwest Georgia first, and serve no group in Washington,” Greene told The Daily Beast in a statement.
“I will work with ANYONE who wants to secure our border, protect our children inside the womb and after they are born, end the forever foreign wars, and do the work to save this country,” she continued. “The GOP has less than two years to show America what a strong, unified Republican-led Congress will do when President Trump wins the White House in 2024. This is my focus, nothing else.”
Greene has been a lightning rod since winning election to the House in 2020. After taking office at the beginning of 2021, the then-Democratic majority in the House voted to strip her of her committee assignments for – among other things – questioning whether the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and school shootings were staged.
She got her committee assignments back after Republicans took control of the House in last year’s midterm elections.
Greene’s Democratic challenger in 2022, Army veteran Marcus Flowers, raised millions of dollars in an effort to unseat her, with a large portion of his campaign contributions coming from out of state. However, Greene trounced Flowers last November, racking up nearly 66% of the vote in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District.
