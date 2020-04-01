MOULTRIE [mdash]Mrs. Ethel Lois Taylor Holloway, 83 departed this life on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center in Moultrie, Georgia. A Private Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. A Public Memorial Service will be held …
QUITMAN [mdash] Mr. James D. Tucker, 92 of Quitman passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family, on March 30, 2020. Mr. Tucker was born in Colquitt County on June 21, 1927 to the late Queen Esther Chapman Tucker and James Cleveland Tucker. He was a devoted husband for 6…
