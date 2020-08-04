A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable..
A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 4, 2020 @ 5:02 pm
Moultrie, Georgia
"Growing Georgia," an online publication of Growing America, features articles and videos related to farming in the Peach State.
Click below for recent issues:
Aug. 4: A wolf in sheep's clothing.
Aug. 3: The USDA's response to beef prices.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Richard King, 68, of Moultrie, died August 2, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
PAVO [mdash]Jackie Hardwick Sieczka, 97, of Pavo, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at her home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.
HARTSFIELD [mdash]Stanley Floyd Faison, 82, of Hartsfield, died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Commented
