MOULTRIE - Mrs. Earnestine Haynes, 76, departed this life Monday, November 30, 2020 at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia. Graveside Service will be held 1:00 PM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at St. James Pallbearers Cemetery #2. Public Viewing will be held 2:00 - 6:00 PM; Friday,…
MOULTRIE - Mr. Mack Arthur Harper, 49 departed this life Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Sacred Journey Hospice in McDonough, Georgia. Public Visitation will be held 7:00 - 9:00 PM, Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at the funeral home. Please sign the registry at www.strongandson.com Luke Strong A…
MOULTRIE, GA.- James Calvin Patterson, 52, of Moultrie, died Friday, November 27, 2020 at his home. A memorial service was held 2:00PM Monday, November 30, 2020 at Lifespring Community Church. Born June 27, 1968 in Moultrie, he was the son of the late Barney Patterson and Clara Fulgham Patte…
