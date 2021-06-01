DOERUN, GA. - Debra Ann Trammell Kimbrell, 58, of Doerun, passed away May 31, 2021 at her home. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements. Please sign the online guestbook at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
MOULTRIE - Mr. Wesley Bernard Davis, 58, departed this life on Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at his residence. Memorial services will be held 10:00 AM Saturday, June 5, 2021 at St. James Pallbearers Cemetery #1. Luke Strong and Son Mortuary, Ltd. is in charge of arrangements.
MOULTRIE - Ms. Alice Faye Williams, 70, departed this life Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare. Graveside services will be held 10:00 AM Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Pinecrest Memory Gardens. Public viewing will be held 2:00 - 6:00 PM, Wednesday June 2, 2021 at the fune…
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.