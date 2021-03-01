Cloudy with occasional rain showers. High 72F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 1, 2021 @ 2:12 pm
Moultrie, Georgia
"Growing Georgia," an online publication of Growing America, features articles and videos related to farming in the Peach State.
Click below for recent issues:
March 1: Love and a manure spreader.
NORMAN PARK [mdash]Teresa Gail Tapp, 51, of Norman Park, passed away on Monday, February 15, 2021 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash] Linda Fender Edwards, 72, of Moultrie, passed away at her home on Thursday, February 11, surrounded by her family. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
