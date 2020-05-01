Lexington-Memorial services for Raymond Luke Greene, 80, will be held at a later date in Warner Robins, GA due to the Covid-19 virus. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials be made to Wounded Warrior Project (WoundedWarriorProject.org) or to the WASP Museum (WASPMuseum.org). Barr-P…
MOULTRIE [mdash]Allen B Bivins, 71, passed away at his home on April 26, 2020. Allen was born in Colquitt County on August 15, 1948. He was proceeded in death by two sons Dewayne and Danny Bivins. He is survived by his wife Ladonne of 56 years. Two sons Andy and Randy Bivins. A memorial serv…
