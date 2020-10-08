"Growing Georgia," an online publication of Growing America, features articles and videos related to farming in the Peach State.

Oct. 8: Ag barometer rises as crop prices rally and USDA announces CFAP 2.

Oct. 7: Lessons Learned from Legacy: Beaver Vineyard.

Oct. 6: Acre evaluation is key to small farm survival.

Oct. 5: More than just dirt.

Oct. 2: #GrowingAmericanFarmKids: Jace Beck.

Oct. 1: All good in the agrihood.

