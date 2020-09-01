Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%..
Updated: September 1, 2020 @ 4:33 pm
Moultrie, Georgia
"Growing Georgia," an online publication of Growing America, features articles and videos related to farming in the Peach State.
Click below for recent issues:
Sept. 1: Facial recognition for cattle.
LENOX [mdash]Emerson Wetherington, 87, of Lenox, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at his home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
MOULTRIE [mdash]James Bledsoe, 84, of Moultrie, died Monday, August 31, 2020, at Pruitt Health. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home
MOULTRIE [mdash]Gonzalo Jose Reyes, 45, died Friday, August 28, 2020, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home
MOULTRIE [mdash]Linda Kay Luckie Alaniz, 52, of Moultrie, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
