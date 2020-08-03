MOULTRIE [mdash]Esperanza Martinez Cordova, 58, of Moultrie, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 8, 2020 in the chapel of Baker Funeral Home with Father Alfonso Gutierrez officiating. Mrs. Cordova was born Oc…
JACKSONVILLE, FL [mdash]Lula Mae Weeks Tillman, 87, of Jacksonville Fl., died Thursday, July 30, 2020 at her residence. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Leila Untied Methodist Church with Bro. Roger Worton officiating. Mrs. Tillman was born on June 29,…
