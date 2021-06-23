Moultrie, GA (31768)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High around 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.