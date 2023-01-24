Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TO 4 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 8 AM to 4 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 26 to 39 mph are expected for at least 2 hours, or gusts between 40 to 57 mph for any length of time are possible.Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&