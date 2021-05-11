MOULTRIE, Ga. – Almost 20,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered but some officials say this is still not enough.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, 6,590,354 vaccines have been administered throughout the state – 20,370 of those vaccinations have occurred in Colquitt County.
The numbers encompass vaccinations given by Colquitt Regional Medical Center, pharmacies, doctor’s offices, Colquitt County Health Department and other privately licensed distributors such as businesses or nursing homes.
While the numbers seem positive, people younger than 65 still need to be vaccinated, according to Dr. Charles Ruis, M.D., district health director for Health District 8 which encompasses Colquitt County.
“There is a need for people to understand that the vaccine provides protections on many angles,” Ruis said. “Reaching herd immunity is crucial to curbing the spread and protecting against future mutations.”
Ruis said the COVID-19 virus has been a great challenge due to the rate and “abundance” of its mutations. Getting vaccinated allows the body a greater chance of fighting off mutations and provides safety for those who are more susceptible to the virus such as children and elderly people.
Representatives from the CRMC shared this sentiment.
“Ninety-nine percent of the hospital’s staff has been vaccinated, which speaks to their confidence in the vaccine. The ultimate goal is for our community to achieve herd immunity, which is possible via vaccination,” said Jordan Hammack, communications coordinator.
According to both Hammack and Ruis, the interest in vaccinations has decreased during the past few months. Originally, the vaccine was available exclusively for health care workers and their families and elderly individuals.
“We saw a lot of interest for teachers to be vaccinated. Since teachers have mostly been vaccinated, we have seen interest in the vaccine decrease within the region and statewide,” Ruis said. “Whenever we get a new group eligible for the vaccine … we are trying to focus on the importance of that group to be vaccinated.”
As of Monday, the DPH has administered 6,289 doses and CRMC has administered 9,882. Other institutions that distribute the vaccine include CVS, Chancy Drugs, Walmart, Walgreens, Ellenton Farmworker Clinic, Niday Drug Company, various doctor’s offices and clinics and Publix.
Sanderson Farms and PruittHealth Sunrise are approved providers for their staff, according to the Ga DPH and Hammack said accurate statistics for each of these groups was not immediately available.
“We have now made vaccinations available at several of our physician offices and are continuing to provide vaccinations at community events. We are also able to provide mobile vaccine clinics at places of business or churches upon request,” Hammack said.
The DPH holds similar events. On May 6, it held a vaccination clinic at the Antigua Place Apartments but only eight people were vaccinated, according to Ruis.
“The problem used to be the availability of getting vaccinations. Now they are readily available, we can’t seem to entice people to get them. We are trying to educate people that the vaccine is safe and it will help them,” Ruis said.
CRMC is in the early stages of working on a project in conjunction with the University of Georgia Extension Office that will target vaccination education in the migrant farmworker community. According to the Georgia DPH, white people have been the majority of people who have been vaccinated. African Americans come in second. There is still a major gap between the two.
There have been 7,143 whites with at least one dose and 2,037 Blacks. “Other” is the third highest with 1,098.
“The problem is the fact there are so many groups that are not getting the vaccine," Ruis said. “If you look, those above the age of 65 are the only major age group that has above 50% of its people with at least one dose.”
The next highest is the 55-64 age range with only 38.6% of the population with at least one dose, according to the DPH.
As of Tuesday morning, the Pfizer vaccine was made eligible for children 12 and up. According to an announcement made by the FDA, the vaccine was commented to be “100% safe for older children.”
“Demand was very strong from the community when the vaccine was released. We ran out of doses back in February and March. Now, it appears most of the people in our community who wanted the vaccine have already received it,” Hammack said. “Moving forward our priority is to educate those who have been hesitant.”
Ruis said the comments he sees online play a major role in opinions to get vaccinated.
“Social media is such a big player nowadays. Having individuals telling their friends and family on Facebook or Twitter or anything else to get vaccinated helps sway people. I always recommend people that are on the fence about it to talk to people they trust. Talk to their family or friends or have been vaccinated, talk to their doctor or a church officiant. Somebody that is going to tell them more than what they are seeing online.”
Vaccinations will continue to be available throughout the county. Individuals can call the CRMC COVID hotline at 229-891-9380, the DPH at 229-589-8464 or their local pharmacist or doctor’s office to check availability and appointment scheduling.
