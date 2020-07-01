MOULTRIE [mdash]Laverne Holton Ritchie, 82, of Moultrie (formerly of Pelham) died Monday, June 29, 2020 at Glenn-Mor Nursing Home in Thomasville. Graveside funeral services will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, July 2 at Mizpah Cemetery. Rev. Herman Hampton will officiate. Born July 10, 1937 in Mitch…