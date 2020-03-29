MOULTRIE, Ga.–Colquitt Regional Medical Center confirmed a hospital patient died on its website in a 6:30 p.m. coronavirus update.
“It is with great sadness that we confirm the passing of a patient in our hospital who tested positive for COVID-19. The patient was an older adult with other underlying health conditions. Out of respect for the privacy of the patient's family, we are unable to share any further information. We extend our deepest sympathies to the family of this patient and to all of the loved ones impacted by this illness in our community and around the world. Please continue to be vigilant in taking all measures to prevent the spread of this virus and keep our employees in your prayers as they work tirelessly to care for our patients,“ the hospital's update read.
Per its 4 p.m. COVID-19 tracker update, CRMC has performed 125 tests–11 positive, 47 negative, 67 pending and one death.
As confirmed cases by age go, none from the 0-17 age group have been infected. Eight cases reside within the 18-59 age group and three in the 60 and up age group.
