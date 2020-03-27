MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners released a statement this afternoon from Gov. Brian Kemp that extended all vehicle registrations that expire between March 16 and May 14 in response to many government offices being closed in the wake of the coronavirus.
“Governor Kemp has announced that all vehicle registrations that expire between March 16, 2020 and May 14, 2020 have been extended through May 15, 2020. This extension applies to all annual registrations, including personal passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, vehicles registered in the International Registration Plan (IRP), and Temporary Operating Permits (TOPs) issued at the time of a vehicle purchase. Registrations that expired before March 16, 2020 do not qualify for this extension,” said the Board.
For additional Coronavirus Tax Relief Information, please visit: www.dor.georgia.gov/coronavirus-tax-relief-information.
