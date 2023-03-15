Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ TO 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ THURSDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle Florida and south central and southwest Georgia. * WHEN...From 3 AM EDT /2 AM CDT/ to 9 AM EDT /8 AM CDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...There is better potential for frost compared to last night and earlier this morning. Such conditions could be impactful to plants, vegetation, and agriculture given the earlier than normal growing season from abnormal warmth dating back to late February. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&