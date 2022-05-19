MACON, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia man who had just been released on bond in a murder case was shot to death over the weekend.
Damian Devonta Felton Sr., 27, of Macon, was released on a $75,000 bond from the Bibb County Jail at 8:40 p.m. Friday, officials told news outlets. He was shot and killed Saturday morning outside his home about a half-mile south of the Mercer University campus.
Felton faced charges of malice murder in the death of Amond Norwood, 26, whose body was found in May 2021 after a man walking near an illegal dump found it under a mattress. Felton’s two co-defendants in Norwood’s slaying have been jailed since their arrests a year ago this week.
The circumstances of Felton’s death were not immediately clear, and it was not known whether investigators have identified a suspect. The shooting, the county's 22nd this year, remains under investigation.
