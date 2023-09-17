THOMASVILLE — Four Colquitt Countians are among 27 Brookwood School students who were accredited by the College Board following Advanced Placement examinations.
Created by the College Board for high school students, Advanced Placement curricula challenge students with college-level coursework. Upon completion of the year-long course and ensuing examination, students are evaluated on a 5-point scale in which a score of 3 or better may result in placement and course credit at colleges and universities.
Students who score a 3 or better on three or more AP exams are identified as AP Scholars. 2022 Brookwood AP Scholars include Thomas Beverly, Kendall Boggs, Emma Broome, Bo Davis, Luke Hilson, Katherine Jones, Isaac Nunnally, Hannah Richardson, Jackson Vaughn, Lana Walker, and Naya Williams.
AP Scholar with Honor is a title awarded to students who earn scores of 3 or better on at least four Advanced Placement exams, and score an average of 3.25 or higher on all AP exams taken. Tyson Allen, Mary Brian Anderson, Grayson Baker, Ava Cauley, Hutton Daniel, Libby Jacobson, Abby McCaskill, Bosie Miles, and Tori Noah have been granted the award this year.
By earning a score of 3 or better on at least five exams, and scoring an average of 3.5 or higher on all AP exams completed, students are acknowledged as AP Scholars with Distinction. On Brookwood’s roster of AP Scholars with Distinction are Peggy Boltja, Mary Claire Chapman, Taylor Human, Parker McCollum, Caroline Miller, Maggie Claire Richardson, and Anna Ryan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.