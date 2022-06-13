4-H STEM Camp

Valerie Bennett, the Colquitt County 4-H agent, teaches kids how to make buttercream icing during “Ag Day” of the 4-H STEM Camp last week. Campers collected ingredients while touring local farms and the Rossman Apiary.

 Kasmira Smith/The Moultrie Observer

MOULTRIE, Ga. — Valerie Bennett, the Colquitt County 4-H agent, teaches kids how to make buttercream icing during “Ag Day” of the 4-H STEM Camp last week. Campers collected ingredients while touring local farms and the Rossman Apiary.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you