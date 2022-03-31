MOULTRIE, Ga. — Colquitt County 4-H students have been busy participating in District Project Achievement.
In February, students in grades 10-12 went to Rock Eagle for the weekend to Junior/ Senior DPA. Students in grades 4-6 attended Cloverleaf DPA March 19 in Perry, Ga.
They worked hard preparing speeches, presentations, portfolios, and posters for their demonstrations, a press release from Colquitt County Farm Bureau said. The students presented in front of judges, as well as other competitors and parents.
“This helps 4-H’ers develop skills in public speaking, cooking, stage performance, and time management, all of which will serve them well in the future,” the release said.
Attending with the group was UGA Extension 4-H Agent Valerie Bennett, UGA Extension 4-H Educator Jordan Jones, and Greta Collins of the Colquitt County Farm Bureau.
The following students represented Colquitt County at their respective 4-H DPAs:
Cloverleaf
- Maggie Bozeman, 3rd - Dog Care.
- Lara Collins, 1st - Forestry.
- Abigail Cox, 1st - Crafts.
- Libba Dykes, 2nd - Sheep and Goats.
- Emmy Howell - Performing Arts, General.
- Kayleigh Morris, 2nd - Current People and Places.
- Ellie Reese Niday, 2nd - Sports.
- Arianna Stanford, 3rd - Cat Care.
- Maddie Stearns - Outdoor Recreation.
- Eriahna Terry, 1st - Cat Care.
Seniors
- Langley Bennett - Festive Foods.
- Emma Kirkley, 3rd - Performing Arts, General.
- Rosalyn Roberson, 3rd - Performing Arts, Vocal.
- Lily Watson, 1st - Fruits, Vegetables and Nuts.
- Landen Wiggins, Sports.
Lily Watson will represent Colquitt County 4-H at State Congress in July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.