A Christmas proposal

One of Moultrie’s front line nurses got the best surprise Christmas night. Bailey Faison, who works on the fourth floor at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, had worked all day Christmas Day, but the highlight came that evening after she got off work. When she met up with her boyfriend, Daniel Moss of Griffin, Ga., under the lights of the Courthouse Square, he dropped to one knee to propose.

 Connie Southwell/The Moultrie Observer

