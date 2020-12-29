MOULTRIE, Ga. — One of Moultrie’s front line nurses got the best surprise Christmas night. Bailey Faison, who works on the fourth floor at Colquitt Regional Medical Center, had worked all day Christmas Day, but the highlight came that evening after she got off work. When she met up with her boyfriend, Daniel Moss of Griffin, Ga., under the lights of the Courthouse Square, he dropped to one knee to propose.
featured
A Christmas proposal
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
HARTSFIELD [mdash]Deloris "Porky" Anzo Miller Carter, 74, of Hartsfield, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
Most Popular
Articles
- ABAC students photograph rare Eastern Indigo snake
- Crime reports for Dec. 28, 2020
- Emergency services reports for Dec. 21, 2020
- DOT bids first contract of Hwy. 133 North widening
- Boys and Girls Club holds drive-through celebration
- Officer avoids dog bite in one of several weekend animal incidents
- A Christmas proposal
- Drug team arrests one suspect, seeks a second
- Crime reports for Dec. 18, 2020
- Woman charged with DUI after one-vehicle crash
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.