MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Colquitt County Arts Center recently welcomed Aaron Savage as its new percussion instructor.
Savage will offer private lessons led by the interests of the student to help improve on their desired skills, the Arts Center said in a press release. Classes are available for $50 per month and will be taught at the Arts Center.
Visit colquittcountyarts.com or call 229-985-1922 to learn more.
Savage and his family are Moultrie residents and he serves as the percussion instructor for the Colquitt County School System. He has studied percussion with dozens of the top performers and educators in the world and has been a member of some of the top percussive ensembles in the country.
Savage is also an educational artist for the Vic Firth Company and the Zildjian Cymbal company. He lives in Moultrie with his wife, Liz, and his two sons, Jaxon and Cooper.
