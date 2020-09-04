TIFTON, Ga. — A total of 59 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2020 summer term.  

Moultrie-area graduates include:

Coolidge

• Jonathon L. Hood, Associate of Science.

Hartsfield

• Lacey Emily Webb, Associate of Science in Nursing.

Lenox

• Daniel Isaiah Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Meigs

• Jillian Leigh Grim, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Moultrie

• Tonya Lautrelle Bozeman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Robert Maxwell Casteel, Associate of Science.

• Melissa Diane Dell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Alexis Grogan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

• Andrew Dylan Wages, Associate of Science.

 

