TIFTON, Ga. — A total of 59 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2020 summer term.
Moultrie-area graduates include:
Coolidge
• Jonathon L. Hood, Associate of Science.
Hartsfield
• Lacey Emily Webb, Associate of Science in Nursing.
Lenox
• Daniel Isaiah Morris, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Meigs
• Jillian Leigh Grim, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
Moultrie
• Tonya Lautrelle Bozeman, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Robert Maxwell Casteel, Associate of Science.
• Melissa Diane Dell, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Alexis Grogan, Bachelor of Science in Nursing.
• Andrew Dylan Wages, Associate of Science.
