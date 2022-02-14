TIFTON, Ga. — A total of 246 students completed the requirements for graduation from Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College at the end of the 2021 fall semester.
During the fall term, over 2,300 of ABAC’s 3,815 students pursued four-year degrees at ABAC in Biology, Nursing, Agribusiness, Agriculture, Agricultural Communication, Agricultural Education, Business, Environmental Horticulture, History and Government, Natural Resource Management, Rural Community Development, and Writing and Communication. The remainder of the students chose the associate degree path including the popular Associate of Science in Nursing.
Moultrie-area graduates included:
DOERUN
• Emily Walker, Associate of Science in Nursing.
LENOX
• Quincey Bryce Phillips, Bachelor of Science, Agricultural Communication and Agriculture.
MEIGS
• Sara Lindsey Griner, Associate of Science in Nursing.
MOULTRIE
• Lanee Allison Biggers, Associate of Science.
• Robert Dean Blankenship, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management.
• Abigail Guerra, Bachelor of Science, Rural Community Development.
• Betty Anahi Guerrero, Associate of Science.
• Taylor Knight Hall, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Magna Cum Laude.
• Sarah Katie Hollingsworth, Associate of Science in Nursing with Honors.
• Brentley Gaskins Odom, Bachelor of Science, Agribusiness.
• Rachel Summerlyn Waller, Associate of Science in Nursing.
• Kaitlyn Renee Wood, Associate of Science in Nursing.
NORMAN PARK
• Dakota Maree Baker, Associate of Science in Nursing.
• Aubren Brooke Craven, Associate of Science in Nursing.
• Juliana Caitlin Perry, Associate of Science with Merit.
OCHLOCKNEE
• Jacob William Milam, Bachelor of Science, Natural Resource Management.
OMEGA
• Carrie H. Dunn, Associate of Science in Nursing.
PAVO
• Tonya Kaye Croley, Associate of Science in Nursing.
