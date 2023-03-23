TIFTON, Ga. – Five hundred and twenty-one students qualified for academic honors during the 2022-23 academic year at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
Students receiving Distinguished Honor status are those who have completed 45 or more academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.75 or higher. Superior Honor students are those who have completed 45 academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.5 to 3.74, and Honor status goes to those who have completed 45 or more academic semester hours at ABAC with an overall grade point average of 3.25 to 3.49.
Moultrie-area students who were recognized included:
Doerun
- Blaire Beasley, Agriculture, Honors.
- Hayden Parker, Nursing-ASN, Honors.
- Karli Yarbrough, Agribusiness, Distinguished.
Hartsfield
- Hannah Welsh, Business, Distinguished.
Lenox
- Laura Clark, Business, Honors.
- Cassidy Dillard, Writing & Communication, Honors.
- Jacob Shirah, Biology, Distinguished.
- Kaylee Whitley, Core Curriculum, Superior.
- Annah Williams, Agribusiness, Distinguished.
- Nathan Woods, Core Curriculum, Distinguished.
Meigs
- Abby Kennedy, Rural Community Development, Honors.
- Stephanie Leonard, Nursing, Superior.
Moultrie
- Abigail Ard, Rural Community Development, Honors.
- Josie Brightwell, Agricultural Education, Honors.
- Lauri Butler, Nursing, Honors.
- Alec Crews, Rural Community Development, Distinguished.
- Shandreka Croft, Nursing-ASN, Distinguished.
- Kenny Dang, Core Curriculum, Distinguished.
- Anna Edwards, Rural Community Development, Superior.
- Anna Elliott, Nursing-ASN, Superior.
- Loisann Friedman, Rural Community Development, Honors.
- Abigail Glass, Nursing-ASN, Superior.
- Nicole Glass, Core Curriculum, Honors.
- Kristi Guerrero, Business, Distinguished.
- Alyn Herndon, Biology, Superior.
- Raney Lamon, Biology, Distinguished.
- Mary Lewis, Nursing-ASN, Honors.
- Kathryn Maxwell, Agricultural Education, Honors.
- Mariela Mejia, Nursing-ASN, Honors.
- Sarai Ramirez, Nursing-ASN, Superior.
- Anai Salabarria, Nursing-ASN, Honors.
- Gracie White, Biology, Distinguished.
Norman Park
- Ausburn Davis, Agribusiness, Honors.
- Gisel Gonzalez, Nursing-ASN, Honors.
- Jana Hall, Business, Honors.
- Amber Murphy, Agricultural Education, Superior.
Omega
- Brayan Alvarado, Biology, Superior.
- Mattie Jinright, Nursing-ASN, Superior.
- Rebecca Jinright, Nursing-ASN, Superior.
- Savannah Lavender, Rural Community Development, Distinguished.
- Pedro Mendoza, Business, Superior.
