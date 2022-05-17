MOULTRIE, Ga. — The Moultrie Service League held Its annual spring luncheon May 4 at the Colquitt County Arts Center, to honor the outgoing executive board and install newly elected officers.
The class of 2014 was commended as they achieved sustaining status. The membership also recognized the many accomplishments made by the organization over the past year, exceeding annual fundraising goals because of the generous support of its sponsors and under the leadership of president Beth Cannon.
The League was eager to bring back all of its popular events over the past year, after a year of pandemic cancellations, and to continue its mission to help maintain the Colquitt County Arts Center and promote art education for the county’s children. Among many service projects throughout the past year, the Kaleidoscope museum was renovated and re-opened to the all second- and fourth-grade students for a day filled with art history and art projects under its new director, Kathy Nelson.
Each year, the Moultrie Service League bestows two awards at this luncheon. The first is a Service Award, which honors a member who the membership feels embodies the principles of service set forth by its founders, and who has demonstrated exemplary support of the League’s efforts. Jill Matney was recognized with this award. The second award is the President’s Bowl Award, bestowed by the outgoing president to the member who has exceptionally supported the president in her leadership. This was awarded to Dr. Amber Holt.
Lisa Norris, former president (‘03-‘04) and sustaining member of the Moultrie Service League, installed the 2022-23 officers, which included Carrie Lasseter, president; Megan Taylor, vice president; Alecia Sims, recording secretary; Julie Posey, corresponding secretary; Dale Rickett, treasurer; Beth Cannon, ex-officio; and Carol Aguero, sustaining advisor.
Norris presented each with a bracelet representing each special office in her address. The Moultrie Service League will be introducing new and exciting projects this upcoming calendar year. For information on upcoming events, visit their social media pages or the Moultrie Chamber calendar.
