TIFTON — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. Each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work.
The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
Honorees from the Moultrie area include:
Doerun
Dean’s List
- Brenna Justice.
- Jackson Knutson.
- Karli Yarbrough.
Distinguished List
- Abby Allegood.
Hartsfield
President’s List
- Hannah Welsh.
Lenox
President’s List
- Levi Griner.
- Ashley Lamer.
- Jacob Shirah.
- Annah Williams.
Dean’s List
- Britney Sumner.
Distinguished List
- Krysta Danforth.
- Autumn Griner.
- Claire Haynes.
- Landon Williams.
Meigs
Dean’s List
- Madison Griner.
- Abby Kennedy.
Distinguished List
- John Redmond.
Moultrie
President’s List
- Josie Brightwell.
- Kallie Grobe.
- Elizabeth Johnson.
- Raney Lamon.
- Thi Pham.
- Gracie White.
Dean’s List
- Jon Bowles.
- Nicholas Brokaw.
- Keyla Esquivel.
- LeAnna Gay.
- Madison Giles.
- Keila Gonzaga-Cartas.
- Davis Greene.
- Zackery Grier.
- Jennifer Hernandez.
- Jeb Johnson.
- William Johnson.
- Maycey Kight.
- Thelma Licona.
- Kathryn Maxwell.
- Hayley Newsome.
- Abby Plymel.
- Lakiya Roberts.
- Angelina Ruiz.
- Karli Weeks.
- Hilton White.
Distinguished List
- Alec Crews.
- Michelle Dominguez.
- Leticia Garcia Santiago.
- Carlos Segundo.
- Levi Stanfill.
Norman Park
President’s List
- Lili Martin-Rivera.
- Amber Murphy.
- Annabelle Stone.
Dean’s List
- Jana Hall.
- Rebecca Hembree.
- Lanee Massey.
- Robert Mitchell.
- Jose Pacheco.
Distinguished List
- Martin Fernandez.
- Roberto Fernandez.
- Kaylie Roberts.
Omega
President’s List
- Savannah Lavender.
- Pedro Mendoza.
Dean’s List
- Enrique Garcia.
- Rebecca Perez.
- Jeraldo Zermeno.
Distinguished List
- Christopher Drawdy.
- Jesus Mendoza-Salazar.
- Jennifer Olguin.
- Sara Varnadoe.
- Mallory Waddell.
Sale City
Distinguished List
- Marco Lopez Olmedo.
