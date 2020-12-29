TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic ex- cellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricul- tural College.

The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point aver- age.

The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.

Dr. Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for academ- ic affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work.

The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of acad- emic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.

Colquitt County-area students on the lists include:

COOLIDGE

Distinguished List

Abbie Bustle

DOERUN

President’s List

Miranda Henry Distinguished List Hayden Parker

HARTSFIELD

President’s List

Hannah Welsh Distinguished List Ethan Coppock

LENOX

Dean’s List

Laura Clark, Anna-Lisa Franklin, Jacob Shirah, David Turner.

Distinguished List

Heather Terry, Kaylee Whitley, Nathan Woods.

MEIGS

Distinguished List

Griffin Harrell, Stephanie Leonard.

MOULTRIE

President’s List

Alyn Herndon, Annalisa Illian, Pham Le, Hayley New- some, Kelsey Patel, Ashley Ulakovits, Gracie White.

Dean’s List

David Alvarado, Abby Alvis, Kirk Beacham, Coletia Bentley, Michael Crosby, Thuan Dang, Belem De La Cruz Rodriguez, Anna Elliott, Loisann Friedman, Abigail Glass, Abigail Guerra, Betty Guerrero, Helen Huynh, Raney Lamon, Brentley Odom, Gabriel Parker, Jason Robinson, Anai Salabarria, Isabella Sellers, Shay Stanfill, Laquelle Thomas.

Distinguished List

Wesley Burley, Hope Carter, Elizabeth Charles, Alec Crews, Denise Crews, Kenny Dang, David Friedlander, Abby Green Morgan, Linda Furney, Austin Garcia, Kristi Guerrero, Kaytlin Haynes, Alexis Hinson, Sarah Hollingsworth, Jared Horne, Taylor Kight, Mary Lewis, Johanna Lowman, Ashley Ma, Hadassah Maisonneuve, Ava McCranie, Zachary Moncrief, Muriel Ren, Jose San- tos Sanchez, Rumonda Solomon, Angela Stewart, Cady Suber, Nicole Swartzentruber, Jillian Weakland.

NORMAN PARK

President’s List

Henry Daniels, Gisel Gonzalez.

Dean’s List

Amber Murphy, Andrew Newton.

Distinguished List

Emily Dozier, Martin Fernandez, Courtney Hancock, Maria Hernandez, Brooklyn Massey, Lanee Massey, Eason Roberts.

OMEGA

President’s List

Mattie Jinright

Dean’s List

Brayan Alvarado, Rebecca Jinright, Savannah Laven- der, Summer Luccioni, Enrique Martinez, Kelsey Robin- son, Ulyssa Soto.

Distinguished List

Miguel Damian, Pedro Mendoza, Luis Olguin, Karo- line Ponder, Diana Renteria, Jacob Turner, Kloie Varna- doe, Emily Walker, Macy Weldon.

PAVO

President’s List

Loren Seabolt

Dean’s List

Morgan Dance, Jessica Nelson.

