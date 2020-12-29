TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic ex- cellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricul- tural College.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point aver- age.
The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Dr. Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for academ- ic affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work.
The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of acad- emic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
Colquitt County-area students on the lists include:
COOLIDGE
Distinguished List
Abbie Bustle
DOERUN
President’s List
Miranda Henry Distinguished List Hayden Parker
HARTSFIELD
President’s List
Hannah Welsh Distinguished List Ethan Coppock
LENOX
Dean’s List
Laura Clark, Anna-Lisa Franklin, Jacob Shirah, David Turner.
Distinguished List
Heather Terry, Kaylee Whitley, Nathan Woods.
MEIGS
Distinguished List
Griffin Harrell, Stephanie Leonard.
MOULTRIE
President’s List
Alyn Herndon, Annalisa Illian, Pham Le, Hayley New- some, Kelsey Patel, Ashley Ulakovits, Gracie White.
Dean’s List
David Alvarado, Abby Alvis, Kirk Beacham, Coletia Bentley, Michael Crosby, Thuan Dang, Belem De La Cruz Rodriguez, Anna Elliott, Loisann Friedman, Abigail Glass, Abigail Guerra, Betty Guerrero, Helen Huynh, Raney Lamon, Brentley Odom, Gabriel Parker, Jason Robinson, Anai Salabarria, Isabella Sellers, Shay Stanfill, Laquelle Thomas.
Distinguished List
Wesley Burley, Hope Carter, Elizabeth Charles, Alec Crews, Denise Crews, Kenny Dang, David Friedlander, Abby Green Morgan, Linda Furney, Austin Garcia, Kristi Guerrero, Kaytlin Haynes, Alexis Hinson, Sarah Hollingsworth, Jared Horne, Taylor Kight, Mary Lewis, Johanna Lowman, Ashley Ma, Hadassah Maisonneuve, Ava McCranie, Zachary Moncrief, Muriel Ren, Jose San- tos Sanchez, Rumonda Solomon, Angela Stewart, Cady Suber, Nicole Swartzentruber, Jillian Weakland.
NORMAN PARK
President’s List
Henry Daniels, Gisel Gonzalez.
Dean’s List
Amber Murphy, Andrew Newton.
Distinguished List
Emily Dozier, Martin Fernandez, Courtney Hancock, Maria Hernandez, Brooklyn Massey, Lanee Massey, Eason Roberts.
OMEGA
President’s List
Mattie Jinright
Dean’s List
Brayan Alvarado, Rebecca Jinright, Savannah Laven- der, Summer Luccioni, Enrique Martinez, Kelsey Robin- son, Ulyssa Soto.
Distinguished List
Miguel Damian, Pedro Mendoza, Luis Olguin, Karo- line Ponder, Diana Renteria, Jacob Turner, Kloie Varna- doe, Emily Walker, Macy Weldon.
PAVO
President’s List
Loren Seabolt
Dean’s List
Morgan Dance, Jessica Nelson.
