TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President Tracy Brundage said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Dr. Amy Willis, acting provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
Moultrie-area students on the honors lists included:
Doerun
President’s List
• Karli Yarbrough.
•Nathan Harden
Dean’s List
• Blaire Beasley.
• Brenna Justice.
• Robert Bass
Distinguished List
• Shanika Johnson
Hartsfield
President’s List
• Hannah Welsh.
Lenox
President’s List
• Annah Williams.
• Jacob Shirah.
• Laura Clark.
• Nathan Woods
Dean’s List
• Levi Griner.
• Jennipher VanBrackle.
• Kaylee Whitley.
Distinguished List
• Autumn Griner.
Meigs
Dean’s List
• Abby Kennedy.
• Madison Griner.
Distinguished List
• Sara Griner.
• Stephanie Leonard
Moultrie
President’s List
• Alyn Herndon.
• Angelina Ruiz.
• Elizabeth Johnson.
• Gracie White.
• Josie Brightwell.
• Kallie Gay.
• Keyla Esquivel.
• Laurie Butler.
• LeAnna Gay.
• Madison Giles.
• Nicholas Brokaw.
• Raney Lamon.
Dean’s List
• Abby Plymel.
• Abigail Ard.
• Evan Hiers.
• Kathryn Maxwell.
• Keila Gonzaga-Cartas.
• Kenny Dang.
• Michael Willingham.
• Rebekah Griffin.
• Thelma Licona.
Distinguished List
• Alec Crews.
• Donald Crews.
• Dylan Patel.
• Jeb Johnson.
• Levi Stanfill.
• Maycey Kight.
• Maycie Rowell.
• Raymon Garcia.
• Rumonda Soloman.
• Thi Pham.
Norman Park
President’s List
• Lili Martin-Rivera
Dean’s List
• Amber Murphy.
• Ausburn Davis.
• Bailley Wynn.
• Jana Hall.
• Lanee Massey.
• Robert Mitchell
Distinguished List
• Annabelle Stone.
• Jessica Norman.
• Jose Pacheco.
• Kendal Weeks.
• Roberto Fernandez.
Omega
President’s List
• Andrew Estella.
• Savannah Lavender.
Dean’s List
• Jeraldo Zermeno.
Distinguished List
• Christopher Drawdy.
• Emily Walker.
• Jack Carr.
• Jaidyn Murillo.
• Jesus Mendoza-Salazar.
• Mallory Waddell.
Sale City
Distinguished List
• Marco Lopez Olmedo.
