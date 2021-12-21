TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the fall semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Dr. Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work.
The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
Local students honored on the lists include:
Doerun
Dean’s List: Abby Ellegood, Karli Yarbrough.
Hartsfield
President’s List: Marvin Duarte, Lacey Webb.
Dean’s List: Hannah Welsh.
Lenox
President’s List: Laura Clark, Krysta Danforth, Jacob Shirah, Annah Williams.
Dean’s List: Cassidy Guess, Kaylee Whitley, Nathan Woods.
Distinguished List: Anna-Lisa Franklin, Heather Terry.
Meigs
Dean’s List: Madison Griner.
Distinguished List: Lavonia Landrum.
Moultrie
President’s List: Peyton Alderman, Abigail Ard, Loisann Friedman, Madison Giles, Chloe Gould, Jennifer Hernandez, Annalisa Illian, Jeb Johnson, Raney Lamon, Mary Grace McCoy, Sarai Ramirez, Garcie White.
Dean’s List: Josie Brightwell, Michael Crosby, Kenny Dang, Anna Edwards, Caleb Guerra, Alyn Herndon, Sarah Hollingsworth, Luis Martinez-torres, Mariela Mejia, Brentley Odom, Dylan Patel, Monique Richardson, Anai Salabarria.
Distinguished List: Janirah Coasey, Alec Crews, Denise Crews, Shandreka Croft, Daley Dalton, Daniel Durrence, Kallie Gay, LeAnna Gay, Sarah Glass, Shawna Griffin, Taylor Hall, Maycey Kight, Joshua Massey, Isabella Sellers, Justin Sinclair, Levi Stanfill, Emily Taylor, Laquelle Thomas, Henry Tran.
Norman Park
President’s List: Juliana Perry.
Dean’s List: Ausburn Davis, Robert Mitchell, Jose Pacheco.
Distinguished List: Emily Dozier, Roberto Fernandez, Jessica Norman.
Omega
Dean’s List: Brayan Alvarado, James Dunn, Victoria Lara, Enrique Martinez, Pedro Mendoza, Christian Sumner, Jeraldo Zermeno.
Distinguished List: Christopher Drawdy, Claudia Lara, Jesus Mendoza-Salazar.
Pavo
President’s List: Allison Vanlandingham.
Poulan
President’s List: Ansley Busbee.
Dean’s List: Taelor Morrow.
Sale City
Dean’s List: James Newsome, Sonni Sapp.
Ty Ty
Dean’s List: Ivey Cook, Hardy Goodman.
Distinguished List: Summer Bennett, Charles Cottle, Tucker Dowdy, Neel Patel, Amare Woods.
