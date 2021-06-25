TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List. 

The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC

students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work. 

Dr. Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students. 

Moultrie-area students who were honored included:

Bridgeboro 

President’s List 

• Benjamin Jacobs 

Coolidge 

Dean’s List 

• Chance King 

Doerun 

President’s List 

• Taylor Cross 

Dean’s List 

• Blaire Beasley 

• Brittany Hopkins 

• Darius Washington 

Hartsfield 

President’s List 

• Hannah Welsh 

Dean’s List 

• Ethan Coppock 

Lenox 

President’s List 

• Laura Clark 

Dean’s List 

• Cassidy Dillard 

• Jacob Shirah 

Distinguished List 

• Catherine Conner 

• Spencer Connell 

• Anna-Lisa Franklin 

• Kaylee Whitley 

• Nathan Woods 

Meigs 

Dean’s List 

• Abby Kennedy 

Distinguished List 

• Lavonia Landrum 

• Stephanie Leonard 

Moultrie 

President’s List 

• Emily Chapura 

• Taylor Hall 

• Alyn Herndon 

• Brentley Odom 

• Shay Stanfill 

• Angela Stewart 

• Jillian Weakland 

• Gracie White 

Dean’s List 

• Ron Adams 

• Peyton Alderman 

• Kirk Beacham 

• Coletia Bentley 

• Josie Brightwell 

• Jaylin Croft 

• Michael Crosby 

• Belem De La Cruz Rodriguez

• Anna Elliott 

• Dalianni Frometa 

• Raymon Garcia 

• Abigail Guerra 

• William Johnston 

• Raney Lamon

• Pham Le

• Luis Martinez-Torres 

• Kathryn Maxwell 

• Mary Grace McCoy 

• Mariela Mejia

• Rosa Montes

• Hayley Newsome 

Distinguished List 

• Abby Alvis

• Madelyn Burley

• Alec Crews

• Denise Crews 

• Priscilla Fillyaw 

• David Friedlander 

• Linda Furney 

• Berenice Maldonado-Garcia

• Abigail Glass

• Shawna Griffin 

• Autumn Hampton 

• Kaytlin Haynes

• Sarah Hollingsworth 

• Jared Horne

• Annalisa Illian

• Johanna Lowman 

• Ashley Ma

• Hadassah Maisonneuve 

• Muriel Ren

• Alyssa Spangler

• Cady Suber

• Laquella Thomas 

• Henry Tran 

• Ashley Ulakovits 

• Karli Weeks 

Norman Park 

President’s List 

• Gizel Gonzalez 

• Maria Hernandez 

Dean’s List 

• Henry Daniels 

• Amber Murphy 

• Juliana Perry 

Distinguished List 

• Emily Dozier 

• Marithza Fernandez 

• Lili Martin-Rivera 

• Brooklyn Massey 

• Lanee Massey 

Omega 

President’s List 

• Claudia Lara 

• Diana Renteria 

Dean’s List 

• Halle Walker 

Distinguished List 

• Gisselle Elizalde 

• Mattie Jinright 

• Rebecca Jinright 

• Savannah Lavender 

• Pedro Mendoza 

• Diana Rojas 

• Jacob Turner 

• Kloie Varnadoe 

• Javonte Walker 

• Macy Weldon 

Pavo 

President’s List 

• Morgan Dance 

• Loren Seabolt 

Dean’s List 

• Allison Vanlandingham 

 

