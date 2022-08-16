TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the summer term were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President Tracy Brundage said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Dr. Amy Willis, acting provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
Moultrie-area students on the list include:
Doerun
Distinguished List: Abby Allegood and Karli Yarbrough.
Lenox
Dean’s List: Cody Creach.
Distinguished List: Heather Terry, Annah Williams and Landon Williams.
Meigs
President’s List: Stephanie Leonard.
Distinguished List: Sara Griner and Abby Kennedy.
Moultrie
President’s List: Lauri Butler and Janirah Coasey.
Distinguished List: Peyton Alderman, Abigail Ard, Josie Brightwell, Kenny Dang, Anna Edwards, Cassandra Garcia, Jacob Hart, Raney Lamon, Kathryn Maxwell, Rosa Montes, Jasmin Perez, Muriel Ren and Karli Weeks.
Norman Park
President’s List: Emily Dozier.
Distinguished List: Ausburn Davis, Rebecca Hembree and Jessica Norman.
Omega
Distinguished List: Andrew Estella and Savannah Lavender.
Pavo
Distinguished List: Kaitlyn Quick.
