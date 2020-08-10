TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the summer term were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.  ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s List, the Dean’s List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.

The President’s List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students.  ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jerry Baker said the students who qualified for the Dean’s List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. 

The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.  The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.

The Moultrie-area students on each list and their hometowns are as follows:

Coolidge

Distinguished Achievement

Abie Bustle

William Bustle

 

Doerun

Distinguished Achievement

Emily Walker

 

Hartsfield

Distinguished Achievement

Ethan Coppock

 

Lenox

Distinguished Achievement

Daniel Morris

Annah Williams

 

Meigs

President’s List

Amy Deariso

Distinguished Achievement

Jillian Grim

Lavonia Landrum

 

Moultrie

President’s List

Elizabeth Charles

Alexis Grogan

Distinguished Achievement

Coletia Bentley

Michael Crosby

Thuan Dang

Christopher Dorsey

Kaytlin Haynes

Alyn Herndon

Sarah Hollingsworth

Brittany Jones

Johannah Lowman

Luis Martinez-torres

Brentley Odom

Gabriel Parker

Vaidehi Patel

Sarai Ramirez

Jose Santos Sanchez

Rumonda Solomon

Johnston Whitaker

 

Norman Park

Distinguished Achievement

Abigail Alvarado

Maria Hernandez

Carly Horne

 

Omega

Distinguished Achievement

Carrie Dunn

Jesus Garcia

Morgan Harrison

Kelsey Robinson

 

Pavo

Distinguished Achievement

Morgan Dance

 

