TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the summer term were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s List, the Dean’s List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Jerry Baker said the students who qualified for the Dean’s List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work.
The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
The Moultrie-area students on each list and their hometowns are as follows:
Coolidge
Distinguished Achievement
Abie Bustle
William Bustle
Doerun
Distinguished Achievement
Emily Walker
Hartsfield
Distinguished Achievement
Ethan Coppock
Lenox
Distinguished Achievement
Daniel Morris
Annah Williams
Meigs
President’s List
Amy Deariso
Distinguished Achievement
Jillian Grim
Lavonia Landrum
Moultrie
President’s List
Elizabeth Charles
Alexis Grogan
Distinguished Achievement
Coletia Bentley
Michael Crosby
Thuan Dang
Christopher Dorsey
Kaytlin Haynes
Alyn Herndon
Sarah Hollingsworth
Brittany Jones
Johannah Lowman
Luis Martinez-torres
Brentley Odom
Gabriel Parker
Vaidehi Patel
Sarai Ramirez
Jose Santos Sanchez
Rumonda Solomon
Johnston Whitaker
Norman Park
Distinguished Achievement
Abigail Alvarado
Maria Hernandez
Carly Horne
Omega
Distinguished Achievement
Carrie Dunn
Jesus Garcia
Morgan Harrison
Kelsey Robinson
Pavo
Distinguished Achievement
Morgan Dance
