TIFTON — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the summer term were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President Tracy Brundage said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Dr. Mike Kiefer, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work. The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
Moultrie-area students who were recognized included:
Doerun
Distinguished List: Robert Bass, Blaire Beasley, Valeria Padilla, Karli Yarbrough.
Lenox
Dean’s List: Levi Griner.
Distinguished List: Ashley Lamer, Julie Ward, Annah Williams, Nathan Woods.
Meigs
Distinguished List: Abby Kennedy.
Moultrie
Distinguished List: Nicholas Brokaw, Janirah Coasey, Ivey Gaume, LeAnna Gay, Selena Guerra, Jennifer Hernandez, William Johnson, Thelma Licona, Kathryn Maxwell, Jasmin Perez, William Robbins, Maycie Rowell, Jake Tucker.
Norman Park
Distinguished List: Ashley Perez Torres, Kaylie Roberts.
Omega
Distinguished List: Andrew Estella, Sara Varnadoe, Halle Walker.
Pavo
Distinguished List: Maria Garcia.
