TIFTON, Ga. — Students who achieved academic excellence in their course work during the spring semester were recently recognized at Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College. ABAC cites its top academic students each semester on the President’s Honor List, the Dean’s Honor List, and the Distinguished Achievement List.
The President’s Honor List is the highest academic honor possible for ABAC students. ABAC President David Bridges said each student on the list attained an “A” in every subject, resulting in a perfect 4.0 grade point average. The students had to carry a minimum of 12 hours of academic work.
Dr. Jerry Baker, provost and vice president for academic affairs, said the students who qualified for the Dean’s Honor List attained a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale and carried at least 12 hours of academic work.
The Distinguished Achievement List is composed of students who complete between six and 11 hours of academic work with a grade point average of 3.5 or higher. The purpose of this list is to recognize excellence and scholastic achievement among part-time students.
Moultrie-area students who were recognized include:
Bridgeboro
Dean’s List: Ryleigh Vercruysse.
Doerun
Dean’s List: Hunter Wood and Karlie Yarborough.
Hartsfield
Dean’s List: Hannah Welsh.
Distinguished List: Lacey Webb.
Lenox
President’s List: Cassidy Guess, Jacob Shirah, Annah Williams and Nathan Woods.
Dean’s List: Cody Creach, Krysta Danforth, Cassidy Dillard and Laura Clark.
Meigs
Dean’s List: Madison Griner and Lavonia Landrum.
Distinguished List: Stephanie Leonard.
Moultrie
President’s List: Michael Crosby, Madison Giles, Chloe Gould, Jennifer Hernandez, Jeb Johnson, Luis Martinez-Torres and Gracie White
Dean’s List: Peyton Alderman, Abigail Ard, Josie Brightwell, Kenny Dang, Loisann Friedman, Elizabeth Johnson, Raney Lamon, Rachel Moctezuma, Mary Grace McCoy, Mariela Mejia, Sarai Ramirez, Dylan Patel, Karli Weeks and Michael Willingham.
Distinguished List: Lauri Butler, Janirah Coasey, Alec Crews, Shandreka Croft, Kallie Gay, LeAnna Gay, Abigail Glass, Shawna Griffin, Alyn Herndon, Annalisa Illian, Maycey Kight, Brentley Odom, Rumonda Solomon, Shay Stanfill and Laquelle Thomas.
Norman Park
President’s List: Emily Dozier, Jana Hall and Brooklyn Massey.
Dean’s List: Ausburn Davis, Robert Mitchell, Amber Murphy and Bailley Wynn.
Distinguished List: Mariana Fernandez, Roberto Fernandez, Jose Pacheco, Brianna Ramsey and Annabelle Stone.
Ochlocknee
Distinguished List: Hunter Harness
Omega
President’s List: Brayan Alvarado and Pedro Mendoza.
Dean’s List: James Dunn, Savannah Lavender, Tristin Maton and Jeraldo Zermeno.
Distinguished List: Gisselle Elizalde, Mattie Jinright, Jennifer Olguin, Diego Reyes and Diana Rojas.
Pavo
Dean’s List: Allison Vanlandingham.
Sale City
President’s List: Marco Lopez Olmedo.
